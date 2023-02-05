New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of ANI's Chief Operating Officer Surinder Kapoor and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved family members, the SAD chief tweeted, "Saddened to learn about the demise of ANI's Chief Operating Officer Sh Surinder Kapoor Ji. I express my sincere condolences with Naveen Kapoor, his family and friends. May gurusahab grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members."

Also Read | Foreign Investors Pull Out Rs 28,852 Crore From Indian Equities in January 2023, Steepest Outflow in 7 Months.

Part of the agency's founding team, Surinder Kapoor passed away on Saturday after a cardiac arrest. He was 70.

Surinder Kapoor was born on February 20, 1952. Deeply involved in work, he came to the office on Saturday.

Also Read | Telangana Road Accident: Car Hits Divider, Rams Into Another Vehicle on Nehru Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad; Two Killed and Eight Injured.

He had worked with ANI Chairman Prem Prakash and covered some key assignments as a photojournalist.

Paying her tributes, ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash said Surinder Kapoor's demise was a deep loss to ANI.

She said in a tweet that he was mentor to many journalists and cameramen.

"A deep loss to us at ANI. He was our friend, philosopher and guide. Was at the studio and newsroom even today, A mentor to so many journalists and cameramen. Deeply mourned by the hundreds of families he blessed with love and guidance. Om Shanti," she said.

Surinder Kapoor is survived by his wife and two sons. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)