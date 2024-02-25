Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Taking a swipe at the Congress government, Himachal Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday said it was looking for 'excuses' after failing to implement its income support scheme for women -- 'Har Ghar Lakshmi, Nari Samman Nidhi'.

Speaking at an event at Rohru organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha, the party's women's wing, the former CM reminded his successor of the Congress's poll promises to implement the two schemes in the lead-up to the last Assembly elections.

"This government is looking for excuses for failing to give women the promised benefits under the Nari Samman Nidhi. It is only announcing the scheme in places where one can count the number of women on their fingers. They promised to pass on the benefits of Nari Samman Nidhi to 23 lakh women across the state," Thakur said.

Under the 'Har Ghar Lakshmi, Nari Samman Nidhi', the Congress promised women Rs 1,500 per month in income support.

Claiming further that the Sukhu government had failed on every front, the LoP said, "Whatever progress Himachal is making under this government is with the help of central schemes. All the ongoing development projects here are being funded and run by the Centre. The state government has failed on every front. Other than making big promises that are now ringing hollow, the Sukhu hasn't anything of note."

Claiming that the Centre has been working for the empowerment of women, the former CM added, "Our government at the Centre brought the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or the landmark women's quota law to ensure greater representation of our daughters and sisters in Parliament and state legislatures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supporting crores of women across the country with several women-centric schemes."

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam proposes a 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The law will come into force once the census and delimitation exercise takes place after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

