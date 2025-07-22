Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the 56th Foundation Day of Himachal Pradesh University.

According to a release, the Chief Minister said that it was a moment of pride that the university has completed 55 glorious years of imparting knowledge to the youth.

Also Read | India-US Trade Deal: MoS Jitin Prasada Says 'Indian Government Will Ensure Country's Interests Are Protected' As Bilateral Trade Agreement Inches Closer.

Sukhu said that this university was not merely a centre of education but also a reflection of the social, political, cultural and economic development of the state.

The Chief Minister stated that the university has produced numerous meritorious students who have earned great acclaim in various fields and have brought laurels to the state.

Also Read | Nagpur Airport Bomb Threat: Authorities Say Nothing Suspicious Found During Search Operation After Airport Receives Threatening Mail.

Noting that he too was an alumnus of this university, Sukhu said the institution had played a pivotal role in shaping his life, moulding his thoughts and contributing to his overall personality development.

He fondly recalled the memorable moments spent at the university, the invaluable guidance of his teachers, and the time shared with friends, which remain vivid in his memory.

Sukhu emphasised that in this age of technology and innovation, it was imperative to move with the times. He said that failing to adapt to change could result in being left behind. Therefore, the university must become a powerful symbol of transformation, where not only academic curricula is modernised but administrative systems were also reformed.

He said that the university should adopt flexible and streamlined processes to frame and revise curricula regularly, besides introducing fresh and relevant content in line with the changing times.

He further said that new courses should be launched in line with market demand and emerging skills, while outdated and irrelevant courses should be discontinued to make way for contemporary and practical education.

The Chief Minister added that the primary objective should be to ensure that students graduating from the university were not merely degree holders but were skilled, self-reliant and fully equipped to tackle the challenges of the future. In this direction, the establishment of five new research centres was a welcome step.

He lauded the Vice-Chancellor Mahavir Singh for this commendable initiative and expressed hope that such progressive changes would continue in the future and enable the university to achieve new heights of success.

He also expressed his gratitude towards the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university for their noble gesture of contributing a portion of their salaries to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in aid of disaster-affected people. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)