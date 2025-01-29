Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Wednesday cited a NITI Aayog report to claim Maharashtra's poor performance on the fiscal front and demanded a white paper on the state's economy.

The Baramati MP said the report shows financial mismanagement and raises concern about social and health sectors in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia Road Accident: EAM S Jaishankar Mourns Death of 9 Indians Nationals Near Jizan, Assures Full Support to Families.

"The government should issue a white paper on the state's economy. It (the report) shows clear mismanagement and raises concerns about social and health sectors," she said.

Sule said even as revenue mobilisation was high in Maharashtra and GST collection at a record level, the state's Fiscal Health Index rank slipped to the sixth position from the fourth in 2022.

Also Read | Ethanol Price Hike: Union Cabinet Okays Increase in Price of Molasses-Made Ethanol Used for Petrol Blending.

As per the NITI report, Maharashtra has fared poorly on the ease of doing business front, the NCP (SP) leader claimed.

Sule questioned the rationale behind a state government delegation visiting Davos to attend a World Economic Forum meeting for signing MoUs.

"It is good investments are coming from companies in Maharashtra. But is there a need to go to Davos?" she asked.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)