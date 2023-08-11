New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The national capital experienced humid weather on Friday while the maximum temperature settled at 35.4 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 85 per cent and 55 per cent, it said.

The day's minimum temperature was recorded at 27.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department said the city is likely to experience a cloudy sky with strong surface winds on Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 and 28 degrees Celsius, it said.

According to the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday was recorded at 118 at 7 pm, which falls in the "moderate" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

