Coimbatore, Sept 24 (PTI): The Sulur Air Force Station, near here, completed the servicing of the 100th Dornier Aircraft on Friday.

From a small beginning in year 2000 for servicing of the Dornier, the base repair depot at Sulur has graduated to a higher order in servicing, said a defence press release. This was achieved by the depot with reduced timelines for the servicing allowing greater fleet availability for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to meet its operational commitments, the release said.

An event held to celebrate the achievement was presided over by Air Vice Marshal C R Mohan in the presence of dignitaries from HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) and other aircraft-operating units with veterans who were a part of the first aircraft-servicing, it said.

