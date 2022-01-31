Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31 (PTI) Sunday restrictions on movement will continue on February 6, similar to January 23 and 30, to contain the surge in COVID cases in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

Also Read | India Set to Achieve $400 Billion Merchandise Export Target in 2021-22, Says Economic Survey.

Only essential services will be allowed on Sunday, February 6, and district-wise restrictions based on the A, B and C categorisation would continue in the state, the CM decided in the COVID review meeting chaired by him, a state government release said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Begins Door-to-Door Campaign in Noida From Kali Mata Mandir, Expresses Confidence in Defeating BJP.

In the meeting, the CM also said that strict action will be taken against those denying treatment to seriously ill patients who are COVID positive and directed that it would be applicable on both private and government-run hospitals, the release said.

Vijayan further said that Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts which had shown an increase in COVID cases initially, were witnessing a decrease in infections and the state was showing a slight decline in the spread of the virus.

In view of the number of people admitted to hospitals, including in the ICUs, the situation appeared to be under control, he observed during the meeting, the release said.

The CM also directed the health department to expedite the vaccination process in the state, the release said.

It also said that of the 45,000 applications received for COVID death financial assistance, 40,410 were cleared and the beneficiaries were provided monetary relief.

In the meeting, the CM also directed that the state COVID war room should check the number of hospital admissions and ICUs and take necessary steps.

The State today reported 42,154 fresh infections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)