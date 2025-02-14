Dehradun, Feb 14 (PTI) Noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna's wife and social activist Vimla Bahuguna passed away on Friday.

She was 93.

Also Read | PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Invites US Universities to Open Campus in India.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over her death.

In a post on X, he said, "The news of the demise of Vimla Bahuguna ji, wife of late Sunder Lal Bahuguna ji, who was dedicated to social upliftment throughout her life and made unprecedented contribution in the field of environmental protection, is extremely sad."

Also Read | New India Co-Operative Bank Barred From Functioning: RBI Supersedes Bank Board for 12 Months.

He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Vimla Bahuguna was a Sarvodaya worker and participated in the Bhoodan Movement in Bihar in 1953-55.

She was also a social activist, educating children and inculcating a sense of self-confidence among rural women and also inspired them to join the Chipko movement and the prohibition campaign.

Sunderlal Bahuguna passed away on May 21, 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)