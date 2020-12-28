Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], December 28 (ANI): Sunil Kumar, an IPS officer of Jammu and Kashmir 1996 batch, took charge as Inspector General of North Bengal Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday.

"On December 28, Sunil Kumar, IPS (JK-96) took the charge of 28th Inspector General of North Bengal Frontier Headquarters Border Security Force. He joined this HQ from FTR HQ BSF Mizoram and Cachar upon his permanent posting. He joined Border Security Force on August 2, 2018 on Central deputation," according to a press release of Frontier Headquarters North Bengal of the BSF.

He has already served one tenure at Siliguri as Inspector General of subsidiary training centre (STC) Baikunthpur, the release said. (ANI)

