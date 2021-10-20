New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) It was a sunny day in the national capital on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling at 32.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 91 percent and 47 percent.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies for Thursday with the possibility of mist in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum is likely to be around 19 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) in the city was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 174 in the morning but deteriorated to the poor category by 4 pm. Delhi's AQI was recorded at 221, while the AQI of Noida and Gurgaon was recorded at 240 and 235 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The IMD has issued a green alert from October 21 to October 23 and yellow alert for October 24.

The IMD uses four colour-coded warnings: Green means all is well; yellow indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities. Orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.

