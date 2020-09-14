New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The question of support for the armed forces is "beyond debate" said Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the members of Parliament would give "an unequivocal message" of the country stands with the soldiers.

"There is no question about that -- of course we support our soldiers at the border but our government is accountable to Parliament. To tell us what is happening," Tharoor told reporters here.

"When have they actually reported to us (about) what's happened? What are the talks between the Foreign Ministers -- what have they accomplished? The nation needs to be taken into confidence by the government. The question of support for the military is beyond debate. We are very strongly with our army," he added.

With regard to a media report emerging that the Chinese government and military is watching over 10,000 Indians which include politicians, bureaucrats, journalists and people belonging to fields of academics as well, the Congress leader said that the fact that the Chinese authorities "are looking at the details" of 10,000 Indians is no "small thing" further calling it "a deep mining operation".

"I have seen the report-- it's very interesting. We will have to see what purpose it is put to and how it is used. The fact that they are looking after the details of 10,000 Indians shows that it is not a small thing-- it is a deep mining operation,' he said further.

Earlier today, PM Modi said that all MPs attending the monsoon session will unanimously send a message to our Armed Forces, guarding our borders, that the nation stands behind them.

"This Parliament, and especially this session have another responsibility. Today, when our soldiers are holding fort on borders, on hilly and difficult terrain, and snowfall is likely after some time, I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers," the Prime Minister said.

The message from Prime Minister comes in view of the ongoing standoff at the India-China border in Eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

