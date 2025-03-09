Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Ahead of the final clash between India and New Zealand today in Dubai, supporters expressed hope that India would lift the Champions Trophy 2025 and heal the wounds from their loss against the same team in the 2019 World Cup.

Suyash Gupta, a supporter of the Indian team, said, "India is a Vishwa Guru. India does not need any introduction when it comes to cricket. We will definitely win. We would like to extend our best wishes to the Indian team. We hope the team heals our wounds from the 2019 semi-finals."

Another Indian team supporter said they had high expectations from Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Virat Kohli. He said that spinners could play a crucial role for Indian team.

Another supporter of the Indian team Ashish Gupta said, "India is the best team at present but New Zealand is also performing well. There can be ups and downs. With Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma we have the best batsmen."

An artist from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district created a six- feet-long wall painting of Indian captain Rohit Sharma lifting the victory cup.

Speaking with ANI, the artist Zuhaib Khan said, "I am an artist and I make wall paintings...since, it is the final match of India Vs New Zealand today, I have made a six-feet-long wall painting of captain Rohit Sharma lifting the trophy. I hope my dream comes true."

Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in the final of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday in search of registering one more ICC trophy against their names.

Adding to the intrigue, these two teams have already battled in the tournament, and at the same venue, no less. This means strategies and adjustments will be firmly in focus as the Black Caps attempt to correct what happened a week ago.

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, which has hosted India's campaign. The pitch offers plenty for bowlers, particularly spinners, who loom large in both lineups for the big contest. (ANI)

