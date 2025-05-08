New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal government to grant sanction for prosecuting TMC-leader Partha Chatterjee and other persons accused in the cash-for-jobs scam in the State.

A bench led by Justice Surya Kant also stated that the instant bail plea filed by Chatterjee be tagged along with other such pleas to be heard together on July 17, this year.

"It is further directed that any other SLP filed against impugned order of 20th November 2024 of the High Court of Calcutta also be tagged along with the instant case", the Court noted in its order.

The Court was hearing bail plea filed by Partha Chatterjee who is booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the

scam where around 26,000 teachers and other school staff were recruited by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC). The entire recruitment was later held illegal by the Calcutta High Court and subsequently the High Courts' decision was also upheld by the Supreme Court which had termed the recruitment as "tainted"and based on "large-scale fraud".

In July 2022, the ED arrested Chatterjee, the former West Bengal Education Minister and TMC leader. Chatterjee was previously lodged at the Presidency Correctional Home in May this year.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier recovered over Rs 21 crore in cash from the house of an associate of Chatterjee.

TMC had suspended Chatterjee, from the party after his arrest. (ANI)

