Chandigarh, Feb 23 (PTI) Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, held annually in Haryana's Faridabad, has become a symbol of the state's cultural identity.

Showcasing art, craftsmanship, and talent from artisans and artists across India and the world, the fair began on February 7 and concluded on Sunday.

Khattar, the Minister of Housing, Urban Affairs, and Energy, said given the record number of people who visited the annual fair and the gathering of artists, it would not be an exaggeration to call the Surajkund Mela the 'Maha Kumbh' of crafts and art.

Khattar, the former chief minister of Haryana, said the Surajkund fair has truly become a national pride and a symbol of Haryana's cultural identity. Khattar was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the 38th edition of the crafts mela on Sunday, according to an official statement here.

Khattar said since the 28th edition of Surajkund Mela, he has been regularly participating in the event.

In 2015, for the first time, 20 countries participated, giving the Surajkund Mela an international stature. Today, the number of participating countries has increased to 44.

The Surajkund Crafts Mela, along with the Kurukshetra International Gita Jayanti Festival, is bringing global recognition and pride to Haryana, he said.

Haryana Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma said last year, 13 lakh tourists attended the event, and in 2025, this number has risen to 18 lakh.

