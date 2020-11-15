Surat, Nov 15 (PTI) Surat district on Sunday reported187 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 38,659, Gujarat health department said.

With one death, the toll rose to 1,037, it said.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases, with 208 patients getting discharged during the day.

While the city reported 146 recoveries against144 new cases, 62 people recovered against 43 new cases in rural areas,the department said in its release.

With 27,426 patients getting discharged so far, the recovery rate in the city rose to 94.3 per cent, said the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).

A total 14,236 people are currently under quarantine in the city while 315 patients remain admitted in various hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, it said.

In Kamrej tehsil, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,133, the highest among nine tehsils.

