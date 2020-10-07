Surat, Oct 7 (PTI) Surat district in Gujarat on Wednesday reported 280 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike, taking the tally to 30,156, state health department said.

With three fatalities, the toll rose to 963 in the district, it said.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases, with 292 patients getting discharged in the day.

So far 20,656 patients have been discharged in Surat city, with a recovery rate of 90.9 per cent, the municipal corporation said.

A total 29,583 people are quarantined in the city.

Meanwhile, three of 406 tailors and laundry shop-owners were found to be infected during testing in the day, the civic body said.

