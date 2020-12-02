Surat, Dec 2 (PTI) Surat district in Gujarat on Wednesday reported 252 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the count of infections to 42,982 and the toll to 1,075, the health department said.

At 307, the count of recoveries outnumbered the fresh cases, it said in a release.

Also Read | CCTVs Cameras Should be Installed at All Police Stations, Central Investigative Agencies, Supreme Court Directs States And Union Territories.

Surat city counted 204 infections and 256 recoveries, while rural parts recorded 48 cases and 51 recoveries.

A total 30,511 patients have so far been discharged after treatment in Surat city, taking its case recovery rate to 93.66 per cent.

Also Read | Cyclone Burevi: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to CMs of Kerala And Tamil Nadu, Assures all Possible Support From Centre.

A total 20,475 people remained quarantined in the city, the civic body said.

Currently, 491 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at various hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)