Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 25 (ANI): Surat has experienced heavy rainfall that has increased the water level in many lower areas. The continuous rainfall has created a flood-like situation in some areas and Surat Municipal Corporation has set up shelter homes and deployed medical teams.

Swati Desai, Deputy Commissioner of Surat Municipal Corporation, said they have done barricading and deployed security staff here, so that there is no unnecessary movement.

"Right now we are supervising that the water level has increased in lower level areas due to rain in the upper level areas, till the time the water does not slowly subside, this situation is being monitored and our Corporation's health and engineering team are working simultaneously on the ways to reduce and remove water, and how we can aggressively do the cleaning, and a preparedness plan has also been prepared so that the people in the shelter home can return to their places," she told ANI.

Earlier, on Tuesday, various parts of Surat got flooded after incessant rainfall in the region. Over 100 mm of rain blocked roads and led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jigna Parmar informed about the waterlogging and expressed relief that no life has been lost: "Due to over 100 mm of rainfall, two state roads are waterlogged. Four to five societies in the low-lying area are waterlogged, but no loss has been reported till now."

She asked for cooperation from the citizens and assured them that the water level would decrease once the rain stopped. "I appeal to people to cooperate with the authorities during rescue. The water level will likely decrease as the rain stops gradually," she added.

According to the IMD weather forecast, several parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan are expected to experience rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms until June 27.

The Meteorological Center in Jaipur issued an orange alert on June 23 for heavy rainfall in several districts of eastern Rajasthan, warning residents to prepare for intense weather. In the Baran region also, a flood-like situation arose after continuous rainfall earlier. (ANI)

