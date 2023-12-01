Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, announced on Friday the appointment of former cricketer Suresh Raina as the youth voter awareness ambassador for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the same, the CEO said that Suresh Raina, being a cricket legend and a revered figure in India, holds considerable influence, particularly among the youth.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Case: Ethics Panel to Table Report Against TMC MP on First Day of Parliament's Winter Session.

"This influence can be harnessed to encourage more individuals to participate in the electoral process, leading to higher voter turnout and greater civic engagement," he added.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Suresh Raina said, "We are witnessing many players from Jammu and Kashmir playing well at the national as well as the international level and we are also hoping that in the coming time, more and more people will come to the national and international level".

Also Read | World AIDS Day 2023: India, Karnataka Should Get Rid of AIDS in Next Five Years, Says CM Siddaramaiah.

Later, he also appealed to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to come forward and get themselves registered as voters before December 9, 2023, to further elect their candidates.

He added that it is very necessary for a healthy democracy that people vote in large numbers.

The Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)