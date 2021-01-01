New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Surgeon Vice Admiral Rajat Datta assumed charge as the Director General (DG) of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) on Friday, an official statement said.

"Prior to assuming the present appointment, the Flag Officer held the post of Director General Medical Services (Navy) and Commandant, Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Delhi Cantt and Colonel Commandant," the defence ministry said in its statement.

"He is a renowned teacher and in addition to being the professor of Cardiology is also an examiner for several universities and postgraduate medical institutions in India," it said.

Datta is an alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune. After completing his MBBS in 1982, he was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps on December 27, 1982.

