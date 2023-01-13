New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will meet BJP national president J P Nadda at the party office here on Friday.

Santokhi is the second Indian-origin person to be elected as the president of Suriname. He was the special guest of Honour for the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas held at Indore.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Five-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Relative in Lakhimpur Kheri; Accused Arrested.

BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale, in a statement, said that Santokhi will meet Nadda at the BJP headquarters here.

Santokhi is the chairman of the Progressive Reform Party of Suriname and had earlier served as minister of justice and police from 2005 to 2010.

Also Read | Sharad Yadav Dies: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Condoles Demise of Socialist Leader and Former Union Minister.

He has also served as chairman of The Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) in 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)