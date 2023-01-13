Lakhimpur Kheri, January 13: A five-year-old girl was raped by a relative in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. SHO of Kheri police station, Siyaram Verma, said: "The girl's father is a marginal farmer. The accused, who is also a farmer, is a close relative of the victim's family and often used to visit their house.

"On Thursday, he allegedly took the girl to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her. The victim was found by her parents in an unconscious state. Thereafter, they rushed her to a nearby hospital and alerted the police. Maharashtra Shocker: Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted by 19-Year-Old AC Mechanic in Navi Mumbai, Accused Arrested.

"We have registered an FIR against the accused under section 376ab (rape of a woman below 12 years of age) of IPC along with relevant sections of the POCSO Act on the complaint of the girl's parents." Telangana Shocker: Four-Year-Old LKG Student Sexually Assaulted by Driver of Principal in Hyderabad, Accused Arrested.

Meanwhile, the girl is undergoing treatment at the district hospital and is still under trauma. The SHO said that her statement would be recorded once her condition is stable. Her medical examination has been conducted and the report will be submitted soon.

