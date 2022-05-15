Varanasi, May 15: The survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid is likely to be completed tomorrow, Sudhir Tripathi, an advocate representing the Hindu side said on Sunday. Earlier today, the survey began amid adequate police arrangements. "There will be a survey tomorrow also, it seems that tomorrow the survey will be completed. About 80 per cent of work is completed," said the advocate.

Varanasi Court has ordered to complete the survey of Gyanvapi Masjid by May 17 and submit a detailed report.

The second day of the videography survey began on Sunday morning at 8 am amid tight security." The survey will be conducted between 8 am-12 noon," said Advocate Vishal Singh, the court-appointed special assistant commissioner. The police cordoned off the road near the complex. All the shops within the 500-meter radius of the complex were shut on the first day. People will be not allowed in the complex area. Gyanvapi Masjid Row: Survey of Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque Complex Commences for 2nd-Day.

"Darshan has been arranged for all. All the routes have been opened so that the visitors do not face any problems and police personnel have been accordingly deployed. Currently, entry is being given to a member of the commission from one gate and devotees are having darshan from the rest," said Varanasi DCP RS Gautam on Gyanvapi Masjid.

