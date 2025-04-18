Ranchi, Apr 18 (PTI) The Indian Air Force's prestigious Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) is set to light up the Ranchi skies with a breathtaking airshow on April 19 and 20 at the Namkum Army Ground, officials said on Friday.

The show will begin at 9:45 am on both days and will be split into two phases — the composite phase, where all nine aircraft fly in close formation, and the synchro phase, featuring smaller formations performing dynamic low-level manoeuvres, some as low as 100 feet, Squadron Leader Gaurav Patel said.

This airshow is not just about aerobatics, it is a celebration of the passion, discipline and spirit of the Indian Air Force, he said, adding for the first time ever in Ranchi, nine aircraft will perform such close, low-altitude manoeuvres.

The team has performed over 500 displays across India and internationally, including in Sri Lanka, Myanmar, China, Singapore, and the UAE, showcasing the excellence of the Indian Air Force.

Known for its motto 'Sadaiva Sarvottam' (Always the Best), SKAT's performance is part of the IAF's outreach programme to inspire youth and raise awareness about the Armed Forces.

Following the Ranchi show, the team will perform in Patna on April 22 and 23.

