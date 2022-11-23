Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI/Seraphim): SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, open and secure enterprise-grade solutions, today announced the opening of its new office in Bengaluru, India, to support the company's growth as a global technology powerhouse.

This office will serve as a Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, incorporating all functions at SUSE.

"India has seen a massive transformation in technology over the last few years, and we see this expansion as a pivotal opportunity for us to contribute to the economic growth and innovation," said Imran Khan, Chief Customer Officer at SUSE. "This expansion demonstrates our continued global growth as a company and presents a wonderful opportunity to expand our already strong customer base in India by bringing even more innovation to market."

To drive innovation and replace legacy systems, a report from Gartner found that IT spending in India will reach $100 billion in 2022. To support this continued growth and bring new jobs to the market, SUSE intends to more than double its existing headcount in India by the next 12 months.

Located in Bengaluru's EPIP Industrial Area near SAP Labs, the new office is strategically located in one the fastest-growing tech hubs and reflects SUSE's strategic investment into the Indian economy.

The office will serve a combination of sales, product and development teams. With this expansion into India, SUSE plans to leverage India's strong talent pool and bring on strategic new hires that will grow its Center of Excellence, which will start with the appointment of a new general manager that SUSE will announce in December.

A report The Economist published with SUSE found that 95 per cent of organizations leverage open innovation practices, which demonstrates that open innovation is becoming ubiquitous. As a global company with a workforce in over 30 countries, SUSE's secure and open solutions are relied upon to power the mission-critical workloads of more than 60 per cent of the companies in the Fortune 500 - from mammograms to self-driving cars and satellites.

Customers in India that trust SUSE with their digital transformation include: Malayala Manorama, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. and Mankind Pharma, among others.

SUSE customer testimonial:

"We simply can't afford downtime in our SAP environment. With SAP HANA on SLES for SAP Applications, we can continue to deliver high levels of availability to the business. Our employees can build on this to bring content to readers more quickly and effectively, allowing our audience to trust that we will always be the place to go for the latest news." - V V JACOB, General Manager, Systems, Malayala Manorama Company Limited

"Our relationship with the SUSE team has been great, and we know we can rely on their top-class IT support. However, their product is so reliable, we have not needed any support from them as yet--we haven't experienced a single bug, problem or outage since deploying the SUSE solution! With this kind of reliability, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications just works quietly in the background without us having to worry about a thing." - Sharad Agarwal, Head--Information Technology, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

"The more efficiently we can operate, the more we can deliver on our mission to make medicines more accessible for everyone in our global society. Our new solutions have enabled our IT team to reduce operational costs by 20% per year, as well as boosting performance and enabling instant failover to our disaster recovery site in the event of an issue. With SAP S/4HANA powered by SUSE Linux Enterprise for SAP Applications, Mankind Pharma has a robust, scalable platform that will support our expansion for years to come, helping us bring affordable medicines to millions more people around the world." - Pramod Gokhale, Group CIO, Mankind Pharma

For more information about SUSE, visit www.suse.com.

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, relied upon by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 to power their mission-critical workloads. We specialize in Business-critical Linux, Enterprise Container Management and Edge solutions, and collaborate with partners and communities to empower our customers to innovate everywhere - from the data center, to the cloud, to the edge and beyond.

SUSE puts the "open" back in open source, giving customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. The company employs more than 2,000 people globally. SUSE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company, including statements containing the words "aims," "targets," "will," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions, may constitute forward-looking statements and should be read with caution.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including competitive landscape, development of customer deals, reliance upon customer relationships, management of growth and acquisitions, the possibility of undetected software issues, the risks of impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic downturns, pricing pressures and the viability of the Internet.

In addition, any forward-looking statements included herein represent views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. The Company does not have any obligation to update its forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to change and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date other than the date of this press release.

