Begusarai (Bihar) [India], November 2 (ANI): Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy Chief Minister face, Mukesh Sahani, on Sunday took a swipe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asserting that the so-called 'Sushasan Babu' should respond to the administrative failures they have made in Bihar.

The VIP chief's remarks come after the strongman Dularchand Yadav was killed on October 30, and several others were injured following a clash between alleged supporters of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and the Janata Dal (United) in Mokama assembly constituency.

Speaking to ANI in Begusarai over the arrest of JD(U) candidate from Mokama, another strong man Anant Singh, in a murder case, the VIP chief questioned the JDU-BJP governance work. He also alleged that bureaucrats now wield more power than the Chief Minister.

"'Sushasan Babu' should respond to what they have made of Bihar. He is only a so-called 'Sushasan Babu'. The government is working on remote control from Bihar. Bureaucrats consider themselves more powerful than the Chief Minister because they know he's unwell," Sahani said.

The incident has heightened political tensions in Bihar following the arrest of JDU's candidate Anant Singh from Mokama with a history of criminal allegations.

Meanwhile, Anant Kumar Singh, the Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, was arrested in the early hours today by Patna Police in connection with the murder.

Mokama is infamous for being a stronghold of influential and often controversial "strongmen" or "bahubalis" in Bihar politics, most notably Anant Kumar Singh, his brother Dilip Singh and Surajbhan Singh.

Mokama is now once again in the limelight after the murder of Dularchand Yadav, as the vote battle may be influenced because of the incident. This year, the electoral battle in Mokama Assembly constituency in Patna district, Bihar, is centred around two Bahubalis - Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh, who dominate the region's political narrative.

Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the 2025 polls, as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.

Both candidates come from the Bhumihaar community, setting the stage for a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most volatile yet politically significant constituencies.

Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)

