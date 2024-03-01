Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 1 (PTI) A suspected case of food poisoning was reported from Varkala here on Friday after several people, including children, got admitted to various hospitals after eating food from a restaurant.

Police said that around 20 people, including nine members of a family, sought treatment in various hospitals after eating food from the restaurant - Spicy Hotel - on Thursday.

The health of everyone who was affected is stable, police said, adding that the Health Department shut down the restaurant today.

Presently, no one has lodged a complaint with the police, it said.

A relative of one of the affected persons told a TV channel that they had brought food from the restaurant on Thursday evening and by this morning everyone was suffering from vomiting and diarrhea.

