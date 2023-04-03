Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): A suspected crude bomb was found in Siliguri's Kawakhali area in West Bengal after which a bomb disposal squad and heavy police force rushed to the spot, officials said on Monday.

"A suspected crude bomb was recovered," an official said.

A bomb disposal squad and heavy police force were rushed to the spot after receiving the information, they said, adding that fire tenders were also rushed.

Locals also gathered at the spot after the news broke out.

This comes after fresh clashes and stone pelting erupted during the BJP Shobha yatra in West Bengal's Hooghly on Sunday evening.

Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Following the violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury, initiated the investigation.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over violence in the state during Ram Navami celebrations.

He said another attack was made on the Ram Navami procession at Rishra in Hooghly district on Sunday where BJP MP and All India Vice President Dilip Ghosh was participating.

"Along with the Ram Bhaktas he too was attacked by stone pelting. His vehicle was torched and incidents of arson happened as police stood still as a mere spectator which strenghten our allegations that there is definite support from the ruling party TMC and section of the administration led by Mamata Banerjee who has already issued several statements in favour of the miscreants belonging to the minority community," Majumdar said.

Meanwhile, allegations and counter-allegations continued to fly between the ruling TMC and the principal opposition party BJP on the issue.

Soon after the reports of the violence Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken to the Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on the issue.

In fact, the union home secretary has sought a detailed report from the state on the violence.

Earlier, a case was registered against Goshamahal legislator, T Raja Singh at Shahinyathgunj police station for allegedly provoking the public to disturb the peaceful atmosphere during the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra held in the city. (ANI)

