Kaithal (Haryana) [India], September 12 (ANI): A substance suspected to be an explosive was found near Deoban village in Kaithal, Haryana on Monday, said Kaithal Superintendent of Police Maqsood Ahmed.

A bomb squad has been called from Madhuban to investigate the suspected explosive on the spot, added the SP.

The police found the explosive inside a black box under a square signboard.

"We received information from STF Ambala regarding a suspected item that might be an explosive near Deoban village. A bomb squad has been called from Madhuban to investigate the suspected item on the spot," Kaithal SP told ANI.

The police have closed Kaichi Chowk on all three sides so that no untoward incident could happen. (ANI)

