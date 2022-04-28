Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 (ANI): A suspected IED was recovered from the Sidhra area of Jammu on Thursday, informed the police officials.

The area has been cordoned off by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Further details are awaited.

In another incident in the union territory, terrorists lobbed a grenade at the police party in Anantnag on Monday evening. No casualty or injury was reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)