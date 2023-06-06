Chennai, Jun 6 (PTI) A suspended dance professor of Kalakshetra Foundation's Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts, arrested on a charge of sexual harassment, has been granted bail, police said on Tuesday.

Hari Padman, who was accused of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment was arrested on April 3 by the city police following a complaint from a former student of the college.

He was granted bail by a Metropolitan Magistrate court at Saidapet here on June 3, a senior police official said.

