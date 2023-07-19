Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): After 10 BJP MLAs were suspended by the Speaker from the Karnataka Assembly following a ruckus during the session, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that it shows the dictatorship of the Congress government adding that the suspension was for no reason.

"This is the black day for Democracy. There was a murder of democracy today. They (10 BJP MLAs) have been suspended for their small agitation. We will fight for the right of the suspended MLAs", Bommai told reporters.

The former CM along with other leaders staged a protest outside the Assembly against the speaker's action against the 10 BJP MLAs.

He further said that the party has issued a no-confidence motion against Speaker KT Khader.

"This shows the dictatorship of the Congress government, they have suspended 10 of our MLAs for no reason. We have issued a no-confidence motion against the speaker. We will take this fight to the people", he added.

However later, Karnataka Police detained former Bommai along with other leaders amidst the protest.

Meanwhile, former State Minister and BJP MLA CN Ashwath Narayan who was among those suspended from the Assembly also called it a black day adding that they have been suspended for being on the right side.

"Today is the Black day, despite being on the right side we have been suspended. We have issued a no-confidence motion against the speaker", he said.

Earlier today, Karnataka Assembly speaker UT Khader suspended 10 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs following a commotion at the house.

BJP MLAs Ashwath Narayan, Sunil Kumar, R Ashok, Vedavya Kamath, Yashpal Suvarna, Dheeraj Muniraj, Umanath Kotian, Aravind Bellad, Araga Jnanendra and Bharath Shetty are among those suspended from attending session till Friday for allegedly misbehaving in the house.

The BJP MLAs have been suspended for disrupting the proceedings of the Assembly session. The MLAs created a ruckus over the Congress-led state government’s decision to depute IAS officers for Opposition Meeting held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

However, the BJP and JDS have given notice to move a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

BJP MLAs even threw papers on Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani for allowing budget discussion when the House was not in order. (ANI)

