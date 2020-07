New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday said the suspension of scheduled international flights to and from the country has been extended till August 31.

Earlier, overseas flights were suspended till July 31.

"The government has decided to extend the suspension on the scheduled international commercial passenger services to/ from India up to 2359 hours IST of 31st August," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in statement.

This restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

