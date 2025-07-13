Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 12 (ANI): Swami Yatindranand Giri, a prominent spiritual leader from the Juna Akhara, has strongly endorsed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's recently launched Operation Kalanemi, calling it a courageous move aimed at protecting Sanatan Dharma from impostors and criminal elements misusing religious garb.

Speaking to ANI, he called it a "courageous" step and suggested that it should be implemented nationwide, aimed at distinguishing genuine Sanatan Dharma practitioners from those misusing it to defame the tradition.

Swami Giri said, "Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a very courageous decision, and I would say that such a step should be implemented across the entire country. Sanatan Dharma is a highly respected tradition, and there are many people who, under the guise of saffron robes, are actually criminal and jihadi elements trying to defame Sanatan Dharma."

He alleged that the certain criminal individuals are promoting "immoral behaviour" in the guise of Sanatan Dharma.

"They roam around dressed as saints, some consuming meat and alcohol, and are engaged in various kinds of fraud. These people, using saffron as a cover, are promoting immoral behavior and trying to tarnish Hindutva and Sanatan Dharma," he said.

He further added, "Our Chief Minister of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, consistently makes such bold decisions. Earlier, he brought in the Uniform Civil Code and openly took a stand against land jihad."

Swami Giri said that CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's decision targets those who are "like a cancer in society".

He said, "Now, through Operation Kalanemi, he is targeting those elements who are like a cancer in society, who harm and defame religion. The decision to take the strictest action against such individuals roaming around disguised as saints is truly commendable. Operation Kalanemi is undoubtedly a very bold move, and for this, we extend our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami."

Swami Giri expressed that saints and sages nationwide welcome CM Dhami's decision, "All the saints and sages across India are very pleased with this decision, as it aims to root out the distortions infiltrating Sanatan Dharma. Operation Kalanemi will help in restoring the purity, sanctity, and uniqueness of Sanatan Dharma. We offer our blessings to him for taking this step."

Meanwhile, as part of the Operation Kalanemi, Dehradun Police on Saturday arrested 23 individuals posing as sadhus in different areas of the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh told ANI, "In line with the above instructions, all the station in-charges have been instructed to identify such persons in their respective police station areas, who disguise themselves as saints and mislead people, especially women and youth, and lure them to solve their personal or domestic problems and commit fraud with them, and take strict action against them."

According to the SSP, the arrested individuals were allegedly preying on people's religious sentiments and were involved in duping unsuspecting victims by offering fake rituals, blessings, or remedies.

The SSP said, "Under this campaign, the police took action in various police station areas Saturday and arrested 23 fake babas roaming around in the guise of saints and sadhus. Among the arrested fake babas, 10 persons are residents of other states." (ANI)

