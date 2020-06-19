India News | Swarms of Locusts Attack Several Villages in MP's Sheopur

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Swarms of locusts attacked several villages in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Thursday.

P Gujare, Deputy Director, District Agriculture Department, said, "A team has been constituted, wherever, such locust attacks are reported the team goes and provides solutions to farmers to tackle the situation".

Also Read | Delhi Sees Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,877 New Coronavirus Cases; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 49,979, Death Toll Mounts to 1,969.

The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to the food supply and livelihoods of millions of people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)