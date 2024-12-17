Kannur (Kerala) [India], December 17 (ANI): "Swavlambi villages through social service" is the vision for Bharat, said RSS Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale. He was speaking at the dedication ceremony of the Pazhassi Raja Cultural Center at Ealakkuzhi in Kerala's Kannur district on Tuesday.

He emphasised that every village should achieve self-sufficiency in all sectors. Chinese traveller Xuanzang, who visited Bharat thousands of years ago, documented the self-reliant villages of ancient Bharat.

"Our aim is to achieve holistic progress for society through community cooperation without profit motives. Such villages are the soul of Bharat, and they have survived through centuries of sustained efforts. The development of villages should not be solely dependent on government financial aid. Governments should provide guidance, but continuous reliance on aid weakens villages. Development should transcend mere material growth and encompass spiritual and mental advancement," he said.

As Bharat celebrates 75 years of independence and embarks on the journey of Amrit Kaal (the golden era), challenges such as natural disasters and pandemics have arisen. "During such times, swayamsevaks have actively and consistently served in rural areas, instilling confidence in society. The selfless service and sacrifice of Swayamsevaks embody what Swami Vivekanand identified as the essence of Bharat," he said.

"Traveling through the rural areas of northern Kerala, one can witness these vigilant and tireless service efforts. Although numerous obstacles have been encountered in such activities, we have overcome them with firm resolve and continued forward," he added.

The event was presided over by RSS Uttara Kerala Prant Sanghchalak KK Balaram, Swami Amrita Kripanandapuri, head of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Kannur, delivered a benedictory address.

Other attendees included Vibhag Sanghchalak CK Sreenivasan, District Sanghchalak CP Ramachandran, and Khand Sanghchalak M Ashokan. Pazhassi Raja Cultural Committee Chairman Biju Ealakkuzhi delivered the welcome address, and KP Sajith proposed the vote of thanks. (ANI)

