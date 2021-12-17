New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) SWISS airline will start operating direct flights between Zurich in Switzerland and Mumbai in India from January 10, the Lufthansa group said on Friday.

Earlier this month, India and Switzerland signed an air bubble agreement that allows carriers of both the countries to operate a certain number of lights under Covid-related restrictions.

The Lufthansa group owns various airline brands, including Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines.

In a statement on Friday, the group said it will operate two weekly flights on the Zurich-Mumbai route from January 10.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 last year due to Covid-related travel restrictions.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating under air bubble arrangements formed with approximately 32 countries since July last year.

