Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) The Ambassador of Switzerland in India, Ralf Heckner, on Tuesday called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and praised the state government for developing a conducive environment for investment, an official spokesman said.

The Swiss ambassador also congratulated the chief minister for the tremendous achievements the state has made in transforming its vision to become the most developed, investment-friendly , front-runner state in India into reality, he said.

During the meeting, discussions ranging from bilateral issues and various aspects for development of the state and to strengthen ties between Switzerland and Uttar Pradesh were also held, the spokesman said.

Heckner also appreciated India's gesture of sending vaccines abroad and extended his full cooperation in the development of the Noida Greenfield International Airport at Jewar, he said.

He also informed Adityanath about the growing interest of Swiss tourists to visit Uttar Pradesh to discover its rich culture and heritage, the spokesman said. PTI SAB

