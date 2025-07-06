Agartala, Jul 6 (PTI) A statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee will be installed at the Agartala Town Hall to mark his 125th birth anniversary next year, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday.

Saha made the announcement while addressing a programme at the town hall on the 124th birth anniversary of Mookerjee, whom he remembered as a Hindu Bengali icon.

The town hall will also be renamed as the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Town Hall, he declared.

"Syama Prasad Mookerjee's contributions were intentionally ignored for years. It was Narendra Modi who started implementing the ideas of Mookerjee after becoming the PM in 2014," he said.

"Although Mookerjee could not achieve one country, one head of state, one constitution and one flag in his lifetime, PM Modi fulfilled it," he added.

Saha said his government wants to make the younger generation aware of the works and ideals of Mookerjee.

State BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee thanked the government for its decision to install Mookerjee's statue at the town hall.

