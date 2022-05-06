New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party over the action of the Delhi Police after party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest, AAP leader Atishi called the BJP a 'party of goons' that can go to any extent to 'save rioters'.

Atishi's remarks came after the Delhi Police filed a case of abduction after Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his residence in the national capital early Friday morning.

Speaking to ANI, the AAP leader said, "The BJP is a party of goons and can go to any extent to save its goons and rioters."

"BJP misusing the government machinery. When the Punjab Police came to arrest the Tajinder Bagga, the party misused Delhi Police and the Haryana Police took illegal action to save a goon and a rioter," Atishi said.

Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police earlier today from Delhi. On their way to Mohali, the team was stopped by Haryana cops after the Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case based on a complaint by Bagga's father. Haryana Police surrounded the Punjab Police car carrying Bagga and escorted them off the highway to a police station in Kurukshetra. The Punjab cops were detained. At the same time, the Punjab and Haryana High Court turned down AAP-ruled Punjab's demand that Bagga remains in Haryana instead of being handed over to Delhi cops.

Haryana Police acted on a request from the Delhi Police, which rushed to a court for a search warrant based on the kidnapping complaint. With the search warrant in hand, a team of Delhi police reached Kurukshetra and "rescued" Bagga and brought him back to the national capital. (ANI)

