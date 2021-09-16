New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): With the situation in India's western neighbourhood volatile, an inter-state coordination meeting of all intelligence agencies and state heads of the Anti Terror Squad has been called in Delhi on Friday. This is the first time the centrally administered Delhi Police has called for such a meeting.

A senior MHA official confirmed that after the Taliban, backed by other terror organisations and state actors in Pakistan, took over Afghanistan, there were inputs about heightened activities in the border areas. The meeting will help to coordinate better and prepare in advance for any untoward incident.

"The purpose of the meeting is to smoothen the exchange of intelligence inputs and better coordination," said the official.

For the first time, the inter-state coordination meeting of intelligence agencies like the Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing, Military Intelligence, and other agencies have been called at Delhi Police headquarters. The meeting will also be attended by 11 ATS chiefs of other states and senior officers in field operations.

The intelligence agencies are continuously receiving alerts regarding terrorists crossing the border and planning something 'big' in the country.

On August 15, the government in Afghanistan collapsed and the Taliban took over the country. The sympathisers of the Taliban who were keeping an eye on India became active.

A senior official said that personnel of intelligence agencies active in Jammu and Kashmir got intel reports from their counterpart active in the PoK region regarding the movement of terrorists who are planning to infiltrate into the Jammu and Kashmir region.

All intelligence agencies have been put on high alert after they learnt about a meeting between Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed and Taliban leaders in Kandhar during the third week of August. The meeting was attended by a group of Taliban leaders where JeM sought their support in 'India-Centric' operations. Sources further reveal that the political situation in Pakistan was also discussed in the meeting. (ANI)

