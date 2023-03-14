Kolkata, Mar 14 (PTI) Discussions were underway for a Rs 4,000-crore ring road around the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah, an official said on Tuesday.

The length of the proposed road will be 130 km, Second Vivekananda Bridge Tollway Company (SVBTC) Pvt Ltd CEO Anjan Roy Chowdhury said.

The ring road has been proposed to ease the traffic congestion in the two cities, and only commercial vehicles would be allowed on it, he said.

The proposal has been discussed with the Finance, Police, Public Works and the Transport departments of the West Bengal government, he added.

"Nearly 40 per cent of the proposed road exists. Another 60 per cent needs to be constructed," Chowdhury said. SVBTC, a technical special purpose vehicle, built the Nivedita Setu on the Hooghly river on BOT (build-operate-transfer) basis.

