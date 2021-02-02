New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The tally of active COVID-19 cases in India has shrunk to 1.63 lakh which is just 1.52 per cent of the total instances of the infection reported so far, while 39.50 lakh beneficiaries have received vaccine jabs till Tuesday morning, the Union health ministry said.

It also said that India's daily new coronavirus cases has been consistently following a downward slope. After reaching a peak of 95,735 daily cases on September 10 last year, India on Tuesday recorded 8,635 new instances of the infection, the lowest in eight months.

India's average daily new cases have also been showing a clear downward slip in the last five weeks. While it was 18,934 between December 30 and January 5, that came down to 12,772 average daily new cases between January 27 and February 2, the ministry said.

In an another significant development, the country has reported less than 100 daily deaths in a span of 24 hours, the lowest in eight and half months. On May 15 last year, 100 deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported.

In the 24-hour period till Tuesday 8 am, 94 fatalities have been recorded. Five states and Union Territories accounted for 65.96 per cent of the daily deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum 27 fatalities, followed by 17 in Kerala and seven in Tamil Nadu, the ministry said, adding 16 states and UTs have not reported any death in a day.

The country's active COVID-19 caseload has also shrunk to 1,63,353, comprising just 1.52 per cent of India's total infections. Cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,04,48,406, the ministry said.

Till Tuesday 8 am a total of 39,50,156 beneficiaries have received vaccine shots under the countrywide COVID-19 immunisation drive.

In a span of 24 hours, 1,91,313 healthcare workers were vaccinated across 3,516 sessions. So far, 72,731 sessions have been conducted, it said while stressing that the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a progressive increase.

A total 13,423 patients have recovered and discharged in a day, the ministry said adding 85.09 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and Union Territories.

Kerala has reported the most 5,215 single-day recoveries. In Maharashtra, 3,289 people and in Chhattisgarh 520 people have recuperated during the same period.

According to the health ministry, 80.10 per cent of the daily new cases are from six states and Union Territories. Kerala reported the highest 3,459 cases, followed by 1,948 from Maharashtra and 502 from Tamil Nadu.

The Centre has rushed high-level teams to Kerala and Maharashtra for supporting the states in public health interventions for COVID-19 management.

