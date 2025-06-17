Tamenglong (Manipur) [India], June 17 (ANI): Even in the remote corners of Manipur, access to high-quality and advanced medical care is becoming a reality. At Tamenglong District Hospital, local residents have been receiving significantly improved treatment and care.

The hospital provides free services under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), ensuring that both economically disadvantaged and well-off individuals benefit from quality healthcare. Equipped with modern medical technology and staffed by experienced specialists, the hospital is delivering efficient and effective treatment.

The community has expressed strong satisfaction with the services, and more people are now availing themselves of these life-changing healthcare facilities.

Meiduanlung Pamei, a local resident, said "I have a PMJAY card, and after registering, I am also receiving free medicines. My brother is admitted to the District Hospital in Tamenglong, and he is getting free medicines through the Ayushman card.

Tamenglong District Hospital has transformed healthcare access for those living in the remote hills of Manipur. Where once patients had to journey to Imphal or other distant cities for serious medical treatment, they now receive high-quality care right in their own district, saving precious time, money, and effort.

What sets this hospital apart from others isn't just the advanced facilities, but also the compassionate and approachable nature of its doctors. Patients feel comfortable voicing their concerns, knowing they'll be heard with empathy and treated with respect. It's not just healthcare--it's healing with a human touch.

Duan, a patient, said "The facilities at Tamenglong District Hospital are good. The doctors visit regularly in the morning and evening. I receive injections at both times, which helps me a lot. Whenever I have questions or feel slight discomfort, they comfort me with their smiles and encouraging words. That has really helped me."

Tamenglong District Hospital stands as a beacon of hope in Manipur's hills, offering not just modern healthcare but also compassion and dignity. For many, it marks the beginning of a healthier, more empowered future--right at their doorstep. (ANI)

