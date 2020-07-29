Kodaikanal (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 29 (ANI): A case has been registered against actors Vimal and Soori as they went to the restricted forest area in Tamil Nadu's Kodaikanal without e-pass during the curfew, at the Kodaikanal police station, police said.

Recently, photos of actors Vimal and Soori, fishing in the protected dense forest of Perijam Lake in Kodaikanal went viral at social media.

During the investigation, they both found coming to Kodaikanal without an e-pass on July 18 and going to Perijam Lake without the permission of the Forest Department.

They were fined Rs 2,000 each for entering Kodaikanal at a time when the entry of visitors to the tourist destination has been suspended for over three months now due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Three temporary employees who took them to Lake were sacked. In this case, the actors Vimal and Soori have been accused of spreading the disease during the disaster.

Kodaikanal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Aathmanathan told ANI, "Vimal and Soori came to Kodaikanal, it's confirmed. We have registered a case against both the actors under two sections." (ANI)

