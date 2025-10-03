Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 3 (ANI): Fifteen Indian fishermen, recently released from Sri Lankan prison, arrived at the Chennai airport on Friday.

The fishermen were arrested at different times earlier this year for allegedly crossing maritime boundaries while fishing. Of the 15, two were detained on February 19, seven on July 13, two on July 21, and four on August 8.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 3, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Meanwhile, on September 28, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 12 Karaikal fishermen while they were fishing in the Bay of Bengal near Kankesanthurai, according to the Rameswaram Fishermen Association.

According to the association, the Navy accused them of crossing the international maritime boundary and took them to the Kankesanthurai naval camp for questioning. Their boat was also seized.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, October 03, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

On September 25, 12 fishermen, Selvam, Sundar, Velmurugan, Kandasamy, Balaguru from Kotucherry Medu area, Ravi from Akkampettai area, Vasanth from Klinjalmedu area, S. Murugan from Puducherry, TRP area, Suryan Muthu, Gopi, Nagai from Ezhumalai, Mayiladuthurai, Kudiyandiyur, Nathan Thulainathan from Kuchanguppam area, went for fishing when the neighbouring country arrested them, they said.

Earlier in September, fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, who the Sri Lankan Navy detained on similar charges, were released after paying a fine of five lakh Sri Lankan rupees each.

At Chennai airport, after completing customs and immigration procedures, they were received by officials from the Fisheries Department.

Fishermen who had ventured into the sea on June 28 and 30 in two boats from Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, who alleged that the fishermen had crossed the maritime boundary for fishing.

All those arrested were produced before the Mannar court and lodged in Vavuniya prison. Later, the judge imposed a fine of 5 lakh Sri Lankan rupees on each of them.

After the fine was paid on August 14, seven fishermen were released. They were initially held at Colombo's Welikada Prison and later at the Colombo Detention Camp. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)