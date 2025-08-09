Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 9 (ANI): Three people were charred to death in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit operating at a house in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu, according to the police.

The incident occurred near the Sattur area, where an illegal firecracker manufacturing operation was taking place at a house.

According to the police, the deceased died on the spot after the explosion.

"Near Sattur, three people were charred to death on the spot in an explosion that occurred while manufacturing firecrackers illegally at a house," the District Superintendent of Police (SP) told ANI.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited on the incident.

Earlier on July 23, over 200 firecracker factories in Virudhunagar district, which had been shut for several days due to ongoing inspections following a series of explosions, reopened and resumed production.

This decision was made to avoid the risk of license cancellation if the factories remained closed.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had recently taken suo motu action and ordered an immediate inspection of all firecracker factories in the district.

Following this, 15 inspection teams were formed and inspections began on July 14. From that day onwards, over 200 factories operating in Sivakasi, Vembakottai, and surrounding areas were shut down for inspection.

During the inspections, if any violations were found, the factory licenses were temporarily suspended. Fearing that this could impact the production of firecrackers for Diwali, many factories voluntarily ceased operations. (ANI)

