Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 4 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department (WRD) has increased the amount of surplus water discharged from Chembarambakkam Lake in Chennai from 3000 cusecs to 6000 cusecs due to bad weather conditions and heavy rainfall in the region, ahead of Cyclone Michaung hitting the state's coastline.

According to authorities in Kancheepuram near Chennai, the surplus water which is being discharged from Chembarambakkam lake has increased from 3000 cusecs to 6000 cusecs at 12.30 pm on Monday.

Also Read | BYJU’s Salary Delay: EdTech Major Delays Pay of a Few Employees Due to ‘Technical Glitch’.

"A rise of 500 cusecs is taking place every 30 minutes as inflow is around 12000 cusecs and the discharge level is expected to increase further. The present level is 22 feet as against 24 feet. The present capacity is 3050 cusecs against 3650 metres square feet," they said.

The deep depression over the South Bay of Bengal which has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Michaung' is likely to continue to move north-northwestward, intensify further and reach the West-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by today in the afternoon.

Also Read | Raxaul-Howrah Mithila Express Shocker: Passenger Suffers Serious Injuries After Train TTE Allegedly Throws Him Of Moving Train For Boarding Sleeper Coach in General Ticket.

As per the latest update by the Indian meteorological department, cyclonic storm 'Michaung' intensified to severe cyclonic storm at 8:30 am on December 4 about 90 km East northeast of Chennai.

An orange alert has been sounded for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as cyclone Michaung approaches the south Andhra Pradesh coast.

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall on 4th and 5th December in north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam is expected on December 4 and 5.

The Heavy downpour in Chennai led to severe waterlogging in parts of Chennai and neighbouring areas. Several areas of Chennai were left inundated due to heavy rainfall.

The rainwater accumulated to the extent that the vehicles were completely submerged in water. The Heavy spell of rain throughout the night has caused waterlogging in the state due to which traffic jams were witnessed in several parts of the city. There was a heavy traffic jam on Chennai's Chrompet GST Road following heavy rainfall in the region.

The Chennai airfield has been closed for arrival and departure operations in Chennai till 11 pm on Monday due to the harsh weather conditions in the city.

Eleven express trains from Chennai Central were cancelled on Monday after the water level reached the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)