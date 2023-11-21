Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 21 (ANI): A meeting of district secretaries chaired by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will be held in Tamil Nadu's Chennai district on Tuesday.

The meeting is scheduled to start at around 4.30 pm today at AIADMK headquarters in Chennai's Royapetta.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Nearly 60,000 Ballot Boxes to Be Used in State Polls.

As per the party sources, the meeting will discuss the party's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

All the district secretaries of the party will attend the meeting.

Also Read | Italy Boat Tragedy: 2-Year-Old Girl Dies, Eight People Missing After Migrant Boat Capsized Off Lampedusa.

More than 300 party cadres have already gathered at the party headquarters to welcome Edappadi Palaniswami.

AIADMK is facing its first Lok Sabha election after Palaniswami cemented his authority in the party in an internal struggle with former Chief Minister and senior leader O Panneerselvam.

AIADMK had also recently severed its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that its state leaders indulged in statements that belittled the party's icons and former Chief Ministers J Jayalalithaa and CN Annadurai.

The party had passed a resolution unanimously to leave the BJP-led NDA on October 2, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)