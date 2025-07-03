Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 3 (ANI): AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Thursday demanded a transparent probe into the alleged custodial death of a security guard in Sivaganga district and added that his party will stand with the family of the deceased.

Kovai Sathyan said, "This is the 25th custodial murder since DMK came to power. Ajith Kumar, a security guard who had been called for an inquiry, and his brother were both exposed to brutality....There is a blatant cover-up of evidence relating to brutality. Plastic pipes, chilli powder, and iron rods were all removed from the scene. This indicates how rattled they were. We expect a transparent probe. AIADMK will stand by those people who demand justice, particularly Ajith Kumar's family."

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh, land ownership and a government job to the family of Ajith Kumar.

According to an official statement, the victim's family has been granted a house site patta (land ownership document), Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance, and a government job.

As Ajith Kumar's younger brother, Naveen Kumar, has completed his ITI course, he has been appointed as a technician at the AAVIN, the state milk cooperative. Tamil Nadu Minister for Co-operation KK Periyakaruppan and District Collector K Porkodi visited and handed over the appointment order to Naveen Kumar, the statement read.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had on Tuesday said that the state government will transfer the investigation of the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga district to the Central Bureau of Investigation. CM Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu Government will provide full cooperation for the CBI probe.

Stalin said, "Considering that five members of the police department have been accused in this matter, and to ensure that no doubts or suspicions arise regarding the investigation, I have ordered that the case be transferred to the CBI. The Tamil Nadu Government will provide full cooperation for the CBI probe."

Chief Minister further called the actions of officers involved in this incident "unacceptable" and "unforgivable".

"Let this serve as a stern warning. Such acts must never happen again, anywhere, at any time. The police force must always act in a manner that safeguards the trust of the public who approach them seeking solutions to their problems," Chief Minister Stalin said. (ANI)

